Army chief General Naravane observes military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' in Jaisalmer

T-72, T-90 as well as Vijayanta tanks of the Army and the IAFs Dhruv and Rudha helicopters, and the Jaguar fighter aircraft participated in the joint exercise. The drill aims to establish the best coordination among the wings of the armed forces, space technology and artificial intelligence.

PTI | Jaisalmer | Updated: 26-11-2021 00:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 00:00 IST
Army chief General M M Naravane on Thursday observed military exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' being held here with the Army and the Air Force taking part in it, officials said.

The exercise began on Saturday in the deserts of Jaisalmer and will conclude on Friday. T-72, T-90 as well as Vijayanta tanks of the Army and the IAF's Dhruv and Rudha helicopters, and the Jaguar fighter aircraft participated in the joint exercise. The drill aims to establish the best coordination among the wings of the armed forces, space technology and artificial intelligence. General Officer-in-Commanding of the Army's Southern Command, Lieutenant General JS Nain, JOC Battle X Division Major General Ajit Singh Gehlot were also present at the exercise.

