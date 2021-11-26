Left Menu

Rambagh encounter: ‘Killers’ should not be portrayed as innocents, says J&K DGP

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2021 00:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 00:43 IST
After PDP president Mehbooba Mufti raised doubts over the Rambagh encounter, Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh on Thursday said it was unfortunate that some people were portraying the three terrorists as innocents.

The Director General of Police said the three were involved in the killing of a police sub-inspector, school principal, teacher, and two civilians.

Earlier in the day, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti said ''legitimate doubts are looming'' over the authenticity of the encounter that took place in Rambagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday.

''There are people who understand the reality but try to say something which is away from reality…Unfortunately, there are people who have started looking at the killers as innocent people,” Singh told reporters while replying to a question about Mufti's remarks.

''They (terrorists) were involved in the killing of our sub inspector Arshad, principal Supinder Kour, teacher Deepak Chand, civilian Meran Ali Sheikh and another civilian in a grenade attack'', he added.

Singh said it was high time that such people start differentiating between reality and imagination.

“The encounter has brought relief to those who lost their dear ones; therefore anybody talking nonsense is absolutely not justified. They should desist from portraying killers as innocents,'' he said.

The three militants were identified as Mehran Shalla, the self-styled commander of TRF, Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both residents of Pulwama.

According to the officials, the militants were affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Singh informed that all but one terrorist involved in the recent killings of civilians is still alive.

''All terrorists involved in the recent civilian killings have been killed. Only one terrorist, Basit remains alive. Search is on,” he said.

In wake of the civilian killings, “dozens of successful operations” have taken place and over 20 terrorists have been gunned down, the DGP said. In a tweet, Mufti had said, ''After yesterday's alleged encounter at Rambagh legitimate doubts are looming over its authenticity''.

The PDP chief charged that according to reports and witnesses ''it seems that the firing was one sided''.

''Again the official version far from truth is not in line with ground realities as seen in Shopian, HMT & Hyderpora,'' the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister alleged.

