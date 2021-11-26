Left Menu

How long it would take to provide security in courts, HC asks UP govt

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 26-11-2021 01:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 01:06 IST
How long it would take to provide security in courts, HC asks UP govt
  • Country:
  • India

The Allahabad High Court has asked the Uttar Pradesh government how long would it take to provide biometric gadgets and CCTV camera-supported security in the state court premises.

A bench of justices Suneet Kumar and Samit Gopal posed the query on Tuesday while hearing a public interest lawsuit, instituted suo moto after a broad daylight firing in Bijnor district court in 2019.

While hearing the lawsuit titled “In Re Suo Moto Relating To Security And Protection In All Court Campuses In The State Of UP”, the bench granted a week to the state government counsel to apprise it as to when the biometrics in the Azamgarh and Lucknow courts would be installed and made functional.

On the previous date, the court had asked the state government to file a reply to the actual sanctioned strength and deployed security personnel in each district court of the state. Earlier in September 2021, the court had noted that the state government had made no progress in providing for biometric system-supported entry gate automation and gate passes for lawyers and litigants in lower courts due to the pending financial sanction and approval since February 2020.

By its order dated December 20, 2019 and January 2, 2020, the high court had issued directions to ensure adequate security in court premises.

The court has fixed December 2 as the next date of hearing in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021