Pak terrorist killed; Indian army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Poonch
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:17 IST
The Army has foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district and has killed a Pakistani terrorist, a defense spokesperson said on Friday.
Alert Army troops detected the infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in a forward area of Bhimber Gali on late Thursday night, the spokesperson said.
They foiled the infiltration bid and eliminated a Pakistani terrorist, he said.
The body of the terrorist along with weapons and ammunition has been recovered, the spokesperson said.
An operation is in progress, he said.
(With inputs from agencies.)
