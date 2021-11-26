Left Menu

Four killed in Telangana road mishap

The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

PTI | Karimnagar | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:44 IST
Four killed in Telangana road mishap
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were killed in a road accident in Karimnagar district on Friday, police said. The mishap occurred when a car heading to Karimnagar hit a tree at high speed near the police station at Manakondur, the Manakondur police inspector Krishna Reddy said.

''The accident took place at about 4 AM, which resulted in the instantaneous death of four people including the driver, '' he added.

One person who suffered serious injuries has been shifted to a private hospital here, the police official said, adding that his condition is stable. The bodies of the deceased were shifted to the Government Headquarters Hospital in Karimnagar for post-mortem, he said, adding that a probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021