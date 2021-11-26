SIT formed to probe cases against Param Bir Singh
Thane police commissioner has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe an extortion case registered against former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh, said police.
Meanwhile, the former Mumbai police commissioner submitted his statement regarding a complaint registered against him by Sonu Jalan at a police station in Thane. Singh had also filed an application for the cancellation of a court proclamation order against him in Esplanade Magistrate's court, which declared him "absconding".
The court will hear the matter on November 29. Singh, who has been declared "absconding" by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.
Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh. Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh. (ANI)
