Maha CM pays tributes to 26/11 martyrs, founding fathers of Constitution

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and citizens, who lost their lives in the 2611 Mumbai terror attacks 13 years ago. In another tweet, the chief Minister recalled the contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar and other founding fathers of the Constitution on the occasion of the National Constitution Day.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:13 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday paid tributes to the martyrs and citizens, who lost their lives in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks 13 years ago. In a tweet, Thackeray said the terror attack was a clear example of the ''cowardly mindset'' of terrorists.

''I express gratitude towards the security personnel, who attained martyrdom, and citizens who lost their lives in the attack,'' he said.

On November 26, 2008, ten Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists from Pakistan arrived by sea route and opened fire, killing 166 people, including 18 security personnel, and injuring several others during the 60-hour siege in Mumbai. In another tweet, the chief Minister recalled the contributions of Dr B R Ambedkar and other founding fathers of the Constitution on the occasion of the National Constitution Day. ''Constitution Day at a time when the country is observing 75th anniversary of independence is very significant,'' he said, adding that the Constitution puts citizens, their interests and rights at the centrestage. Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

