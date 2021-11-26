France confirms it has cancelled invitation to UK's Priti Patel on migration meeting
26-11-2021
France has cancelled the invitation that was addressed to the UK Home Affairs Minister Priti Patel for a meeting scheduled this weekend to tackle the topic of illegal migrants, a French Interior ministry official told Reuters on Friday, confirming earlier media reports.
This meeting on migration, set up days after 27 people drowned trying to reach British shores on Wednesday, will go ahead with Belgium, Germany, the Netherlands and the European Commissionon, added the official.
