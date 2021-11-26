Left Menu

Law student suicide: Kerala DGP suspends Aluva circle inspector

Kerala State DGP Anil Kant has suspended CL Sudheer, the circle inspector of Aluva Police station, for allegedly neglecting the complaints of a 21-year-old law student, who died by suicide, alleging harassment from her husband and in-laws, said Police.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 26-11-2021 13:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:30 IST
Law student suicide: Kerala DGP suspends Aluva circle inspector
Kerala DGP Anil Kant (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Kerala State DGP Anil Kant has suspended CL Sudheer, the circle inspector of Aluva Police station, for allegedly neglecting the complaints of a 21-year-old law student, who died by suicide, alleging harassment from her husband and in-laws, said Police. The DGP has ordered a departmental inquiry against Sudheer, which will be conducted by the Traffic ACP of Kochi (North) Police Francis Shelbi K F.

Opposition parties have been protesting and demanding action in the case. The deceased, Moufiya Parveen, had died by suicide on Tuesday alleging harassment by her husband Muhammed Suhail and his family members for dowry.

The police have arrested Suhail, her father-in-law Yusuf and her mother-in-law Rukhiya in the case. (ANI)

