Man held for raping 'minor' in UP town

She approached the police after he allegedly broke his promise and married another woman, Gadwar police station in-charge Durgeshwar Mishra said.

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 13:41 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 27-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly raping a minor on pretext of marriage, police said on Friday.

The arrest came on Thursday on complaint of a 22-year-old woman, who alleged that the accused raped her for two years beginning in 2014 promising her that he will marry her, they said.

She alleged she was 15 when the accused first raped her and he continued to do so for the next two years. She approached the police after he allegedly broke his promise and married another woman, Gadwar police station in-charge Durgeshwar Mishra said. The woman also alleged that the accused not only abused and assaulted her but also threatened to kill her.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and the woman has been sent to the district hospital for medical examination, Mishra said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

