China lodges stern representations with U.S. over Taiwan visit

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • China

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday that China had lodged stern representations with the United States over the visit of five U.S. lawmakers to Taiwan this week.

"We advise some people in the United States not to play the Taiwan card, because it's a bad card, and a losing hand," Zhao Lijian, a spokesman at the foreign ministry, said at a regular media briefing.

The United States should abide by the one China policy and immediately stop official exchanges with Taiwan in any form, and clear any obstacles for Sino-U.S. relations in advance, Zhao said.

