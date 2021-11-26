One police officer injured during overnight clashes in Martinique - French media

One member of the police forces was injured during violent clashes overnight with protesters on the French island of Martinique, French media reported on Friday.

Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories.

