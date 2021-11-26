Angry crowd storms govt building in restive Tajik province

Two protesters were killed and five officials wounded when a crowd stormed a local government building near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan, officials and a security source said. Protests in the provincial capital Khorog broke out late on Thursday, after security forces lethally wounded a local man wanted on charges of kidnapping an official.

The remote Gorno-Badakhshan province bordering Afghanistan is ethnically and religiously different from the rest of the Persian-speaking ex-Soviet nation. It tried to break away in the 1990s and ethnic tensions remain a factor in local politics. The crowd, armed with guns, rocks and other makeshift weapons, wounded three state security officers, one policeman and a staff member of the prosecutor's office, the security service said in a statement.

Security forces, in turn, have killed two protesters, a security source told Reuters, adding that protests continued on Friday but the situation was under control. Protests are rare in the tightly-controlled nation of 9.5 million and the situation in its provinces bordering Afghanistan has been tense since the Taliban takeover of Kabul as Tajik President Emomali Rakhmon has refused to recognise the new Afghan government.

