6th Edition of Indo - France military exercise Ex SHAKTI- 2021 culminated

6th Edition of biennial Indo - France military exercise "Ex SHAKTI- 2021" culminated on 25 November 2021 after twelve days of intense joint military training, exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the extremist groups in simulated Counter Insurgency / Counter Terrorism environment. The exercise provided opportunity to both the contingents to train in Counter-Terrorism operations in joint environment under United Nations charter.

The exercise was conducted in two phases involving combat conditioning and tactical training of Counter-Terrorism operations culminating with validation of training in semi-urban environment. Both the contingents shared their best operational practices and experiences. The troops of both Armies developed bonhomie by not only involving in tactical exercises but also rubbing shoulders in sports and cultural activities.

Both the contingents expressed immense satisfaction on the outcome of the exercise, in terms of the standards achieved during the conduct. The exercise proved to be another remarkable milestone towards the pledge of terrorism free world. The exercise has certainly added another dimension to ever-enhancing military diplomacy between both the participating countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)