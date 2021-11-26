Left Menu

6th Edition of Indo - France military exercise Ex SHAKTI- 2021 culminated

The exercise provided opportunity to both the contingents to train in Counter Terrorism operations in joint environment under United Nations charter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:48 IST
6th Edition of Indo - France military exercise Ex SHAKTI- 2021 culminated
Both the contingents expressed immense satisfaction on the outcome of the exercise, in terms of the standards achieved during the conduct. Image Credit: Twitter(@SpokespersonMoD)
  • Country:
  • India

6th Edition of biennial Indo - France military exercise "Ex SHAKTI- 2021" culminated on 25 November 2021 after twelve days of intense joint military training, exhibiting their combat power and dominance over the extremist groups in simulated Counter Insurgency / Counter Terrorism environment. The exercise provided opportunity to both the contingents to train in Counter-Terrorism operations in joint environment under United Nations charter.

The exercise was conducted in two phases involving combat conditioning and tactical training of Counter-Terrorism operations culminating with validation of training in semi-urban environment. Both the contingents shared their best operational practices and experiences. The troops of both Armies developed bonhomie by not only involving in tactical exercises but also rubbing shoulders in sports and cultural activities.

Both the contingents expressed immense satisfaction on the outcome of the exercise, in terms of the standards achieved during the conduct. The exercise proved to be another remarkable milestone towards the pledge of terrorism free world. The exercise has certainly added another dimension to ever-enhancing military diplomacy between both the participating countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021