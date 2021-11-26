Left Menu

Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

PTI | Istanbul | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:48 IST
Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A Turkish soldier was killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded "during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria." He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire.

The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria's civil war.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021