Turkish soldier killed on Syrian border: Defense Ministry

A Turkish soldier was killed trying to stop people crossing into Syria, the Turkish Defense Ministry said Friday.

In a statement, the ministry said Infantry Specialist Sergeant Savas Dinc was wounded "during the intervention (against) people trying to cross illegally from Turkey to Syria." He was transferred to a hospital in Kilis, where he died.

The Cumhuriyet newspaper reported the 29-year-old was wounded by gunfire.

The Turkey-Syria border is criss-crossed by smuggling routes that were used in recent years by foreign fighters seeking to join Syria's civil war.

