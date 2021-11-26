Left Menu

Life convict killed in accident in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 26-11-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 14:55 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 50-year-old life convict, who had unleashed a reign of terror in southern Odisha districts in the nineties, was killed in a road accident here, police said.

Dillip Nayak, out on parole for 90 days from May 26, died after his motorcycle collided with an unidentified vehicle at Saradha Bali area on Thursday, they said.

He was taken to MKCG Medical College and Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Nayak was convicted for life by a local court in a murder case. His name featured in a number of murder and dacoity cases in districts like Ganjam, Gajapati and Kandhamal, police said.

He has been in jail since 1998.

