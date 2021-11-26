France says several police injured during unrest in Martinique and Guadeloupe
- Country:
- France
French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday that several members of the police force had been injured as a result of civil unrest during protests against COVID-19 protocols on France's Caribbean islands of Martinique and Guadeloupe.
"In Guadeloupe and Martinique, our security forces as well as journalists have been the target of attacks and have been fired upon. Several members of the police forces have been injured," Darmanin on his Twitter account said.
Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Caribbean
- Interior
- Gerald Darmanin
- Guadeloupe
- French
ALSO READ
Wooing France: VP Kamala Harris meets Macron after sub spat
UNESCO and France increase investment in education in aftermath of COVID-19
France: Life sentence for killing of Holocaust survivor
France's EDF stops cutting electricity supply for unpaid bills
France warns Russia over Ukraine, Moscow denies weighing attack