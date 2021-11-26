Left Menu

COVID-19: Japan tightens border controls for arrivals from six countries

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 15:55 IST
COVID-19: Japan tightens border controls for arrivals from six countries
Japan flag Image Credit: ANI
  • Japan

Japan will tighten border controls for people arriving from six African nations from midnight (1500 GMT on Friday) after a new and possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant was detected in South Africa.

Those arriving from South Africa, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Botswana and Lesotho will be required to undergo a 10-day quarantine period in government-determined accommodation, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

