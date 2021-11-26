Rambagh encounter:Downtown in Srinagar continues to remain closed; mobile internet remains suspended

The majority of the shops and business establishments in downtown Srinagar were shut on the second consecutive day on Friday while mobile internet remained suspended in many parts of the city following the killing of three militants, officials said.

The shutdown was observed mainly in interior areas such as Nowhatta, Gojwara, Khanyar, Safakadal, Nawakadal, Rajouri Kadal, and MR Gunj, they said. Traffic, however, was plying, as usual, the officials said.

Police on Wednesday gunned down Mehran Shalla, a self-styled commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) and a resident of Jamalata area in Nawakadal, and Manzoor Ahmad Mir and Arafat Sheikh, both from Pulwama, in a brief encounter in Rambagh area of the city.

Police said Mir and Sheikh, too, were affiliated with TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Shalla was wanted by security forces in connection with several civilian killings, including those of two teachers belonging to minority communities inside a school in Eidgah area of the city last month, they said.

