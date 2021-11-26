Norway reappoints member of c.bank policy committee
26-11-2021
Norway's government has reappointed Professor Ingvild Almaas to the central bank's committee for monetary policy and financial stability, the finance ministry said in a statement on Friday.
The new term expires at the end of 2025, the ministry added.
