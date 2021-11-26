Left Menu

Naval Officer drowns in Chennai beach during vacation with family

A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy was drowned to death at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.

26-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy was drowned to death at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.

As per Navy officials, Lieutenant Commander JR Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach near Chennai on November 25.

"The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakkam today. He was posted in Delhi and was on vacation to Kovalam along with his family," the officials said. (ANI)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

