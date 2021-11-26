Naval Officer drowns in Chennai beach during vacation with family
A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy was drowned to death at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 16:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A Lieutenant Commander of the Indian Navy was drowned to death at Kovalam beach near Tamil Nadu's Chennai during a vacation with his family on Thursday.
As per Navy officials, Lieutenant Commander JR Suresh of the Indian Navy was washed away at Kovalam beach near Chennai on November 25.
"The body of the officer has been recovered at Kelambakkam today. He was posted in Delhi and was on vacation to Kovalam along with his family," the officials said. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Navy
- Kelambakkam
- Indian Navy
- Delhi
- Chennai
- Kovalam
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. issues Cambodia corruption advisory, sanctions officials over navy base
CBI seeks CFSL's opinion on voice samples collected in Navy information leak case
Southern Naval Command Chief stresses on self-reliance to sustain new generation Navy aircraft
Shipowners make payoffs to free vessels held by Indonesian navy near Singapore- sources
Ukrainian Navy says held drill With US, Turkey, Romania in Black Sea