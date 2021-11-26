Migrant fencing to further Lithuania to close Belarus border crossings
Lithuania may close border crossing points with Belarus if migrants continue to be smuggled into its territory on trucks, Lithuania's Interior Minster Agne Bilotaite said on Friday. "We see attempts to cross into Lithuania in trucks, so we have decided to increase control of vehicles crossing into Lithuania.
Lithuania may close border crossing points with Belarus if migrants continue to be smuggled into its territory on trucks, Lithuania's Interior Minster Agne Bilotaite said on Friday.
"We see attempts to cross into Lithuania in trucks, so we have decided to increase control of vehicles crossing into Lithuania. If we see this trend increasing, we will be very seriously considering closing border crossing points with Belarus," she said during a visit near the border.
Four Iraqi migrants were found hiding in a consignment of peat in a Belarus-registered truck at the Medininkai crossing point on Thursday afternoon, the Lithuanian border guard service said. Belarus refused to take the migrants back, it added.
