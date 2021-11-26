Tunisia navy rescues 487 migrants from overloaded boat
The Tunisian navy rescued 487 migrants on Friday from an overloaded boat that ran into difficulty in rough seas in the Mediterranean as they tried to reach Europe. The vessel was carrying migrants from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia and the Palestinian territories.
- Country:
- Tunisia
The Tunisian navy rescued 487 migrants on Friday from an overloaded boat that ran into difficulty in rough seas in the Mediterranean as they tried to reach Europe. The vessel was carrying migrants from Egypt, Syria, Sudan, Pakistan, Ethiopia, and the Palestinian territories. The navy said they included 13 women and 93 children.
In recent months, several drowning incidents have occurred off Tunisia, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy. Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.
The migrants were taken to the port of El Kitf in Ben Guerdane.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Middle East
- Sudan
- Mediterranean
- Ethiopia
- Palestinian
- Libya
- Tunisian
- Italy
- Syria
- Africa
- Europe
- Egypt
- navy
- Tunisia
- Pakistan
ALSO READ
Egypt's Sisi to attend Libya conference in Paris
Dutch experts recommend Western Europe's first lockdown since summer
Four kidnapped South African Indian-origin brothers returned to parents after three weeks
European stocks held back by inflation worries
US pledges support to AfDB’s Africa Disaster Risk Financing Program at COP26