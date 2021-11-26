Kerala Law student suicide: Congress ends protest demanding action against circle inspector

After the suspension of Aluva police station Circle Inspector CL Sudheer, the Congress party, which has been demanding action against the police official on Friday ended its protest in connection with the suicide case of a law student. The Congress, which had started its protest on Wednesday demanding action against the inspector welcomed the decision of Kerala DGP Anil Kant suspending the police inspector Sudheer.

Roji M John, Congress MLA, said: "We are satisfied that accused circle inspector is suspended. But we feel that this could have been done earlier and could have avoided all these strikes and all these issues. There has been a delay in ensuring justice ever since the beginning of this case. This is not an end. This is just the beginning. We will make sure that the case is conducted properly in a court of justice. The trial has to happen. And we will stand by the family until the case is finally over, the accused are convicted and sent to jail and we will make sure that is done and we will stand by the family till the last moment." Benny Behanan, Congress MP, said, "The suspension should have been done earlier. But we are happy that finally got justice. We are declaring that the protest ends now."

A 21-year-old married woman was found hanging in Aluva in Ernakulam district after filing a complaint with the police and National and State Women Commission accusing her husband and his family of harassment of dowry, the police said. A suicide note was recovered from her room which raised allegations against police that a Circle Inspector neglected her complaint against her husband and his family and also behaved badly with her. (ANI)

