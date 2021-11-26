Left Menu

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered

Ukraine has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup due to take place next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday, at a press conference where he also spoke of a threat of military escalation from Russia. "We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:57 IST
"We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges. I received information that a coup d'etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2," Zelenskiy said. Zelenskiy did not give details of the coup attempt and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement.

Russia has been building up forces near its border with Ukraine, and Kyiv, the United States and NATO have voiced concerns about a possible Russian attack -- a suggestion the Kremlin has dismissed as false and alarmist. Moscow and Kyiv have traded blame for rising tensions in recent weeks, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.

"We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation," Zelenskiy said.

