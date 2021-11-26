French state official's residence attacked during protests in Martinique

Left Menu

The official residence of France's most senior representative on the Caribbean island of Martinique suffered an arson attack last night, said the local prosecutor's office, as protests against COVID-19 protocols continued to hit the overseas territory.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:27 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 16:58 IST
Confirming earlier remarks by Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin, the prosecutor also said police officers had been attacked, with one officer suffering serious injuries. French media company Altice said in a separate statement that journalists from news channel BFM TV, RMC radio, Agence France Presse and the ABACA agency had also been attacked.

Authorities on the Caribbean island of Martinique ordered a curfew on Thursday after protesters looted shops and set up burning barricades as demonstrations against COVID-19 protocols spread across France's overseas' territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

