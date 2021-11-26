Left Menu

Russia-India-China worried over Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:07 IST
Russia-India-China worried over Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis
  • Country:
  • India

The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China said on Friday they were concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

The smuggling of illicit drugs including opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond also poses a serious threat to regional security and stability, the ministers said in a joint statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021