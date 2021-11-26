Russia-India-China worried over Afghanistan's humanitarian crisis
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
The foreign ministers of India, Russia and China said on Friday they were concerned by the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
The smuggling of illicit drugs including opiates and methamphetamine from Afghanistan and beyond also poses a serious threat to regional security and stability, the ministers said in a joint statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- India
- Russia
- Afghanistan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China's leader Xi warns against 'Cold War' in Indo-Pacific
China reports 62 new coronavirus cases for Nov 10 vs 54 day ago
Japan's new foreign minister says important to build constructive ties with China
Japan seeks good China ties, "responsible behaviour" - new minister
China stocks rise on bets of property policy easing