CBI gets sanction to prosecute retired Allahabad High Court judge in corruption case

The CBI has got the sanction to prosecute retired Allahabad High Court Judge Justice S N Shukla in a corruption case for allegedly favouring a private medical college in his orders, officials said.

The CBI had applied for a go ahead from the Central government to prosecute the retired judge on April 16 this year, in accordance with the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.

With the government now giving its nod, the CBI can proceed with a chargesheet against the retired judge. Besides Justice Shukla of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, the agency had also named retired Chhattisgarh High Court judge I M Quddusi, Bhagwan Prasad Yadav and Palash Yadav of the Prasad Education Trust, the trust itself and private persons Bhavna Pandey and Sudhir Giri in the FIR, they said.

The CBI does not need sanction to prosecute Quddusi as he was a retired judge at the time of the alleged offence and acting in the capacity of a private person. Shukla joined the Allahabad High Court on October 5, 2005 and retired on July 17, 2020, according to the High Court website. Justice Shukla, who was heading a division bench in the high court, had allegedly defied the categorical restraint orders passed by an apex court bench led by the chief justice of India to permit private colleges to admit students for the 2017-18 academic session.

Then CJI Dipak Misra had taken note and constituted a three-member in-house committee to look into the allegations.

The committee, comprising Madras High Court Chief Justice Indira Banerjee, Sikkim High Court Chief Justice S K Agnihotri and Madhya Pradesh High Court judge Justice P K Jaiswal, had concluded there was sufficient substance in the allegations contained in the complaint against Justice Shukla and that the aberrations were serious enough to call for initiation of proceedings for his removal.

After getting the report, Justice Misra in 2018 had asked Justice Shukla to resign or seek voluntary retirement but he refused to do so following which judicial work was taken away from him.

On March 23, 2019 Justice Shukla wrote to then CJI Ranjan Gogoi seeking permission to start his judicial work in the Allahabad High Court.

Justice Gogoi then wrote to the prime minister to remove Justice Shukla.

When the CJI writes to the president and the prime minister for removal of a high court judge, the Rajya Sabha chairperson appoints a three-judge inquiry committee in consultation with the CJI under the provisions of the Judges (Enquiry) Act, 1968 to look into the allegations However, the process could not be completed.

The CBI booked Justice Shukla with other accused in December 2019 under Section 120B of the IPC (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

After filing the FIR, the CBI conducted searches at multiple locations in Lucknow, Meerut and Delhi, officials said.

It is alleged that the Prasad Institute of Medical Sciences was debarred by the Centre from admitting students due to substandard facilities and non-fulfilment of the required criteria in May 2017, along with 46 other medical colleges that were also debarred on similar grounds, the officials said.

The decision to debar was challenged by the trust before the Supreme Court through a writ petition, they added.

Subsequently, a conspiracy was hatched by those named in the FIR and the petition withdrawn with the court''s permission. Another writ petition was filed before the Lucknow bench of the high court on August 24, 2017, the officials said.

It was further alleged in the FIR that the petition was heard on August 25, 2017 by a division bench of the court comprising Justice Shukla and a favourable order was passed the same day, they added.PTI ABS MIN MIN

