Physiotherapist found hanging at her in-laws' house in Muzaffarnagar

A physiotherapist was found hanging from ceiling of her in-laws' house in Civil Lines area here on Friday, police said. The woman was identified by the police as Dr Shilpi Aggarwal. Her husband, Rumit Aggarwal, has alleged his wife committed suicide, the police said. However, the father of the deceased alleged it was not a case of suicide and that his daughter was being harassed and tortured by her in-laws, they said. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on in the matter, police said.

Dr Shilpi Aggarwal had married Rumit 16 years ago. The couple had two children.

