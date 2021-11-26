Left Menu

Physiotherapist found hanging at her in-laws' house in Muzaffarnagar

Dr Shilpi Aggarwal had married Rumit 16 years ago.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:23 IST
A physiotherapist was found hanging from ceiling of her in-laws' house in Civil Lines area here on Friday, police said. The woman was identified by the police as Dr Shilpi Aggarwal. Her husband, Rumit Aggarwal, has alleged his wife committed suicide, the police said. However, the father of the deceased alleged it was not a case of suicide and that his daughter was being harassed and tortured by her in-laws, they said. The body of the deceased has been sent for a post mortem and an investigation is on in the matter, police said.

Dr Shilpi Aggarwal had married Rumit 16 years ago. The couple had two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

