Ethiopia PM at frontline with army in Afar region - state-affiliated tv

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Friday.

Abiy was wearing military fatigues and speaking to the television in the local Oromiya and Amharic languages, according to the broadcast.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)