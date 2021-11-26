Ethiopia PM at frontline with army in Afar region - state-affiliated tv
26-11-2021
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Friday.
Abiy was wearing military fatigues and speaking to the television in the local Oromiya and Amharic languages, according to the broadcast.
