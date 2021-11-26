Left Menu

UK, Poland on same wavelength over Belarus, says Polish PM

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:47 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson agrees with Poland on the causes of the Belarus border crisis, as well as other issues such as energy, Ukraine and how they should be approached, the polish prime minister said on Friday on a visit to London.

"I am happy that Prime Minister Johnson and Great Britain are on the same wavelength as us when it comes to the analysis of the root of the crises around us," Mateusz Morawiecki told reporters on a visit to London.

