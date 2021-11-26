Left Menu

Two ferries slowed down amid Calais port blockade over post-Brexit fishing rights

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:52 IST
  Country:
  France

French fishermen, protesting over what they say are moves by authorities in London and Jersey to withhold licences to fish in British waters, on Friday forced two ferries headed for the port of Calais to slow down, data from Marinetraffic.com showed.

Earlier on Friday, French fishermen blocked a British cargo vessel from docking in a Brittany port.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

