Two ferries slowed down amid Calais port blockade over post-Brexit fishing rights
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-11-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 17:52 IST
French fishermen, protesting over what they say are moves by authorities in London and Jersey to withhold licences to fish in British waters, on Friday forced two ferries headed for the port of Calais to slow down, data from Marinetraffic.com showed.
Earlier on Friday, French fishermen blocked a British cargo vessel from docking in a Brittany port.
