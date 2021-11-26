Left Menu

Turkish court rules to keep Kavala in jail during trial

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:06 IST
A Turkish court ruled on Friday to keep philanthropist Osman Kavala in prison, after four years in detention without conviction, in an ongoing trial which has further strained ties between Ankara and its Western allies.

Kavala was detained in October 2017 and jailed on accusations of attempting to oust the government by force. The case has been criticised as politically motivated and symbolic of a crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan.

