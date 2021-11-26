Left Menu

China adds e-cigarettes to tobacco monopoly law

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2021
China's cabinet, the State Council, on Friday issued an order amending the country's tobacco monopoly law to include new types of tobacco products such as e-cigarettes.

The order, published on the Chinese government's website, was written on Nov. 10, signed off by Premier Li Keqiang and comes into effect immediately.

