China adds e-cigarettes to tobacco monopoly law
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:45 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:24 IST
China's cabinet, the State Council, on Friday issued an order amending the country's tobacco monopoly law to include new types of tobacco products such as e-cigarettes.
The order, published on the Chinese government's website, was written on Nov. 10, signed off by Premier Li Keqiang and comes into effect immediately.
