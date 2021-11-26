World News Roundup: Ukraine president says coup plot thwarted involving Russians; Kremlin denies role; Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital - witnesses and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Ukraine president says coup plot thwarted involving Russians; Kremlin denies role

Ukraine has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup with the involvement of Russians, due to have taken place next week, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday at a press conference. Zelenskiy did not give full details of the coup plot and did not accuse the Russian state of involvement, though he also spoke at length at the press conference of a threat of Russian military escalation, and said Ukraine would be ready for it.

Australian police take control of Solomon Islands capital - witnesses

A night curfew will be re-imposed in the Solomon Islands capital Honiara after witnesses said Australian police began taking control of hotspots following three days of violent protests in the South Pacific island nation. The Ministry of Health said in a statement that city clinics were closed and urged "all Honiara residents involved in arson, rioting, looting to please stop immediately" after its ambulances were stoned.

France's Macron tells Britain to 'get serious' on Channel migrant crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron told Britain on Friday it needed to "get serious" or remain locked out of discussions over how to curb the flow of migrants escaping war and poverty across the Channel. France earlier cancelled an invitation to UK Home Minister Priti Patel to attend a meeting on the issue in Calais, underlining how fraught its relations with Britain have become, with post-Brexit trading rules and fishing rights also at stake.

Europe, Asia tighten borders against COVID variant as WHO urges caution

Global authorities reacted with alarm on Friday to a new coronavirus variant detected in South Africa, with the EU and Britain among those tightening border controls as scientists sought to find out if the mutation was vaccine-resistant. Hours after Britain banned flights from South Africa and neighbouring countries and asked travellers returning from there to quarantine, the World Health Organization (WHO) cautioned against hasty measures.

French block British boat off St Malo amid fishing licences row

French fishermen blocked a British cargo vessel from docking in a Brittany port on Friday, in protest at what they say are moves by authorities in London and Jersey to withhold licences to fish in British waters under a post-Brexit deal. The fishermen held aloft red flares as they circled their boats outside Saint-Malo to block the Normandy Trader's path - a prelude to a planned blockade later on Friday of Calais and the Channel Tunnel, both major transport hubs for trade between Britain and continental Europe.

'Go through. Go,' Lukashenko tells migrants at Polish border

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko told migrants stranded at the border with Poland on Friday that his country would help them to return home if they wanted but would not force them. Thousands of migrants are stuck on the European Union's eastern frontier, in what the EU says is a crisis Minsk engineered by distributing Belarusian visas in the Middle East, flying them in and pushing them across the border.

Tepco finds melting of ice wall at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant

Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) will launch remedial works at the stricken Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant to strengthen an ice wall intended to halt the flow of groundwater after testing indicated partial melting. The work could begin as early as the start of December, according to a presentation from the plant operator dated Thursday, part of a costly and troubled effort to secure the site following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

Turkish court rules to keep Kavala in jail during trial

A Turkish court ruled on Friday to keep philanthropist Osman Kavala in prison, after four years in detention without conviction, in an ongoing trial which has further strained ties between Ankara and its Western allies. Kavala was detained in October 2017 and jailed on accusations of attempting to oust the government by force. The case has been criticised as politically motivated and symbolic of a crackdown on dissent under President Tayyip Erdogan.

Pope to help 50 migrants in Cyprus relocate to Italy after trip to region

Pope Francis has arranged to have 50 migrants from Cyprus be relocated to Italy to mark his trip to the Mediterranean island next week, a Vatican source said on Friday.

The 50 will be relocated after the trip, which begins on Thursday, but most likely not before Christmas because of logistical reasons, the source added.

Ethiopia PM at frontline with army in Afar region - state-affiliated TV

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the frontline with the army fighting rebellious Tigrayan forces in the northeastern Afar region, state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting reported on Friday. Abiy was wearing military fatigues and speaking to the television station in the Afaan Oromo and Amharic languages, according to the broadcast. Reuters could not independently verify exactly where it was filmed.

