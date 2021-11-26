Left Menu

Graft probe: Deshmukh to appear before Chandiwal commission on Nov 30

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:51 IST
Graft probe: Deshmukh to appear before Chandiwal commission on Nov 30
Jailed former Maharashtra home minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh will appear on November 30 before the one-member commission probing corruption allegations against him.

The Justice K U Chandiwal commission was formed in March this year to probe the allegations levelled by Param Bir Singh, a former Mumbai police chief, against Deshmukh.

Singh, transferred from the post of Mumbai police commissioner in March in the aftermath of the Antilia bomb scare episode, alleged that Deshmukh, then home minister, had asked police officers to collect Rs 100 crore a month from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.

Deshmukh's production warrant for appearance before the commission was issued by special PMLA court judge H S Satbhai, who said the superintendent of Arthur Road Jail is directed to produce the accused in proper police bandobast (security) before the commission.

Deshmukh is currently in judicial custody following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

