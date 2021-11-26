Left Menu

Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade, says Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that direct flight connectivity between the state and Morocco will boost trade relations.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 26-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 18:54 IST
Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade, says Karnataka Minister
Karnataka Deputy CM Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that direct flight connectivity between the state and Morocco will boost trade relations. "Direct flight connectivity between the state of Karnataka and Morocco will boost trade relations and transactions will be benefitting both," Narayan said on Friday.

Participating in the roadshow organized by the AMDIE (a Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency) in partnership with the Embassy of Morocco to promote "Morocco Now" aiming to attract investments from Karnataka in Morocco, he said: "The state of Karnataka is keen on strengthening bilateral trade relations." Appreciating the initiative taken up by the AMDIE, Narayan said, "Both Karnataka and Morocco, should get mutual benefit from the massive human resources that exists in the global city of Bengaluru."

"Morocco has huge potential in the tourism sector and Karnataka has been a pioneer in emerging technologies. Morocco should consider providing tax rebates to companies from the state which are keen on investing in Morocco," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021