Brazil health regulator seeks travel restrictions over new COVID-19 variant

Brazil's health regulator Anvisa said on Friday the country should restrict travelers coming from African countries including South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho, Swaziland, Namibia and Zimbabwe due to the new COVID-19 variant detected there.

The health agency does not have the authority to restrict traveling. Any decision should be taken by the executive branch, including the ministries of Justice, Health and Infrastructure, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)