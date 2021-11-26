Blinken to visit Latvia, Sweden next week for NATO, OSCE meetings
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Latvia and Sweden next week, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, to attend NATO and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) summits, and to hold bilateral meetings.
The trip, which will take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, comes at a time of rising tension between Russia and the Western military alliance following a build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.
