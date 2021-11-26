Left Menu

Blinken to visit Latvia, Sweden next week for NATO, OSCE meetings

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:30 IST
Blinken to visit Latvia, Sweden next week for NATO, OSCE meetings
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Latvia and Sweden next week, the U.S. State Department said on Friday, to attend NATO and Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) summits, and to hold bilateral meetings.

The trip, which will take place between Nov. 29 and Dec. 2, comes at a time of rising tension between Russia and the Western military alliance following a build-up of Russian forces near the border with Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021