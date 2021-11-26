Left Menu

Canada tells citizens to leave Ethiopia at once because of conflict

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:49 IST
  • Canada

Canadian Foreign Minister Melanie Joly on Friday urged citizens to leave Ethiopia immediately, saying Canada was very worried by the "rapidly deteriorating security situation".

In a statement, Joly said the Canadian embassy in Addis Ababa remained open. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed's government and rebellious forces from the Tigray region have been fighting for more than a year.

