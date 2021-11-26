Left Menu

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:55 IST
Economic blockade launched by student bodies in Manipur 'suspended'
Tribal student organisations of Manipur have ''suspended'' after three days an economic blockade imposed by them demanding that a special assembly session be convened to discuss a Bill seeking to develop hell areas of the state, officials said on Friday.

The blockade was suspended on Thursday night after the government assured the agitators that it would hold a meeting with the Hill Areas Commitee (HAC) of the assembly on the matter within November 30 and introduce the Bill after completing formalities, officials said.

The economic blockade was launched by All Tribal Students' Union, Manipur (ATSUM), supported by All Naga Students' Association, Manipur (ANSAM) and Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), on Tuesday. All vehicles carrying essential goods towards valley areas of Manipur were stopped during the blockade creating a shortage of such items.

The Manipur Hill Areas Autonomous District Council Bill, 2021, was not tabled in the assembly in August after a section of the people objected to it.

Officials said the agitators on Thursday night held a meeting with three ministers - Letpao Haokip (Youth Affairs and Sports), L Dikho (Public Health Engineering Department) and Vungzagin Valte (Tribal Affairs and Hills) - and an agreement was reached.

It was decided that the government would discuss the Bill with the HAC within November 30 and table it in the upcoming winter session of the assembly after completing all formalities.

It was also agreed that the economic blockade will be suspended for the time being.

The state government has released all arrested leaders of ATSUM, ANSAM and KSO without any condition on late Thursday night as per the demand of the agitators, police sources said.

