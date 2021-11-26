Left Menu

U.S. and others say they are concerned about future violence in Myanmar

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 26-11-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 19:59 IST
U.S. and others say they are concerned about future violence in Myanmar
The United States on Friday issued a joint statement along with Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Norway, South Korea and Britain expressing concern about the possibility of future violence and atrocities in Myanmar.

The countries urged security forces in Myanmar, which is controlled by a military junta, to immediately end all violence across the country, and said foreign countries should suspend all operational support to the military.

