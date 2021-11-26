SC expresses “disapproval” of NCDRC adjourning home buyers dispute case for 11 months

The Supreme Court on Friday expressed its “disapproval” of NCDRC adjourning a home buyers dispute case by 11 months despite the top court's direction for early hearing of the matter. The top court directed the president of the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) to hear the matter by a bench headed by him, so that matter is disposed of within three months. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna said, “We express our disapproval of the manner in which the matter has been proceeded with before the NCDRC and now peremptorily direct that the President of the NCDRC shall if the assigned Bench is unable to hear the matter, take up the matter before the Bench presided over by himself or by any other Bench which is available so that the matter can be disposed of within a period of three months from the date of receipt of a certified copy of this order”. The top court sought a compliance report from the Registrar of the NCDRC and disposed of an appeal of the home buyer, who has challenged the adjournment order. The bench said that once an order was passed by this Court on December 15, 2020, then the proceedings have to be taken up for early hearing with all diligence and dispatch. “Though the President of the NCDRC directed that the proceedings be listed before the Bench, they have not yet been disposed of and by the last adjournment, which was granted on August 25, 2021, the proceedings have been adjourned for a period of nearly eleven months to be listed on July 21, 2022,” the bench noted. “This defeats the object of the Consumer Protection Act 1986. What is of concern to this Court is equally the breach of the directions of this Court by the Judge, who is assigned to hear the proceedings before the NCDRC,” it said. The bench noted that in an earlier proceeding, the petitioner, along with other home buyers, had moved this Court with a grievance that though the consumer case has been instituted in February 2017, the NCDRC was not taking it up for final hearing and the proceedings were being simply adjourned over a long period. It said, “By an order dated December 15, 2020, this Court permitted the petitioner to approach the President of the NCDRC to seek suitable orders on the administrative side. The petitioner moved a letter dated January 15, 2021, before the President of the NCDRC for early listing and the consumer case was listed on February 18, 2021”. The bench noted that on February 18, 2021, the proceedings were directed to be listed on August 19, 2021, after which the petitioner, once again, moved a letter on April 13, 2021, before the President of the NCDRC. It noted that despite the top court's order, the NCDRC on August 25, 2021, did not hear the matter and adjourned it to July 21, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)