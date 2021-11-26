Left Menu

Criminals shot at cop in Greater Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:02 IST
A police post in-charge in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida was hospitalised with injuries after two unidentified criminals shot him in the leg on Friday, officials said.

Ankur Chaudhary, the in-charge of Bilaspur police post under Dankaur police station limits, is out of dangerand being treated at the hospital, they said.

''A police team had set up a security check on Friday morning in Bilaspur area. Two unidentified men on a motorcycle looked suspicious and were asked by the police party to stop for inquiry but they opened fire on the team, wounding the police chowki in-charge and fled the spot,'' Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Vishal Pandey said.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital where he is stated to be out of danger and recuperating from the wound, Pandey said.

Meanwhile, the officer said police have launched a search for the unidentified duo across the district.

Combing operation was launched immediately in nearby areas to trace the criminals, he added.

