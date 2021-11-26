Left Menu

Accused in vandalism at Khurshid's property approaches high court

PTI | Nainital | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:04 IST
Accused in vandalism at Khurshid's property approaches high court
Kundan Chilwal, who has been accused of orchestrating the recent attack on senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid's property in Nainital district, approached the Uttarakhand High Court on Friday seeking a stay on his arrest.

While Khurshid's lawyers opposed Chilwal's plea saying that the attack on the former union minister's property was orchestrated under his leadership, the police argued Chilwal had no role to play in the act of arson.

Police have not filed an FIR against Chilwal in the case.

Justice Alok Verma in whose court the matter was heard on Friday will hear it again on Saturday.

The matter pertains to vandalism and arson at Khurshid's residence in Mukteshwar on November 12.

The incident occurred in protest against Khurshid's book 'Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood In Our Times' in which he compares Hindutva with the jihadist Islam of terror outfits such as the ISIS and the Boko Haram. The names of Chilwal and Rakesh Kapil were associated with the incident.

However, the police registered a case against Kapil but let off Chilwal.

