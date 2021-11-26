Left Menu

NATO chief warns Russia on troop build-up

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:12 IST
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russia has amassed heavy military equipment, tanks and combat-ready troops near Ukraine, warning that any use of force against Ukraine would be costly for Moscow.

Stoltenberg also said he expected the new German federal government to spend more on its armed forces and welcomed its decision to continue hosting Western nuclear weapons in Germany.

"I expect Germany to invest more in its military," Stoltenberg said.

