Left Menu

Extortion case in Mumbai's Marine Drive police station: 2 cops apply for bail

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:18 IST
Extortion case in Mumbai's Marine Drive police station: 2 cops apply for bail
  • Country:
  • India

Two police officers arrested in an extortion case registered at Marine Drive police station in Mumbai moved sessions court for bail on Friday.

Former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused in the case.

Earlier, the accused inspectors Nandkumar Gopale and Asha Korke, who were previously posted in the Crime Branch, were denied bail by a magistrate's court.

While Gopale is currently posted at the Khandala police training centre, Korke is attached to the Naigaon local arms unit.

In the fresh bail pleas, moved through their lawyer Aniket Nikam, the accused claimed there is nothing to corroborate the version of the complainant in the FIR, which itself was filed belatedly.

The pleas further contended that both have had distinguished careers and have been decorated for service as well.

The Marine Drive police had registered an extortion case on July 22 based on a complaint filed by real estate developer Shyamsunder Agrawal, with the accused including Singh and fiver other police personnel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021