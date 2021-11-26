Left Menu

Delhi LG reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:22 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:22 IST
Delhi LG reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Friday and advised officials to timely complete the process of ''mapping and geo-tagging'' of all remaining water bodies across city. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impetus on Jal Sanchay, the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' (JSA) is a time-bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign.

''Reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan & restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies in Delhi with Chief Secretary, Delhi, Vice-Chairman, DDA and other senior officials,'' tweeted Baijal after the meeting.

While appreciating the efforts made by different departments towards conservation of water and revival of water bodies in Delhi, the LG also emphasised upon the development and maintenance of watershed areas of water bodies for sustainable water recharge. ''The officials were also advised to timely complete the process of mapping and geo tagging of all remaining water bodies in Delhi,'' he said in a series of tweets.

For eliciting greater participation and ownership of the community in water conservation efforts, Baijal suggested making the project sites of rejuvenated water bodies an ''integral part of field visits by schoolchildren, besides developing these water bodies as tourist attractions by way of provision of basic amenities''.

Launched by the central government, the JSA focuses on five aspects -- water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021