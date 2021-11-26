Delhi LG reviews progress of Jal Shakti Abhiyan

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan on Friday and advised officials to timely complete the process of ''mapping and geo-tagging'' of all remaining water bodies across city. Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's impetus on Jal Sanchay, the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' (JSA) is a time-bound, mission-mode water conservation campaign.

''Reviewed the progress of the implementation of Jal Shakti Abhiyan & restoration and rejuvenation of water bodies in Delhi with Chief Secretary, Delhi, Vice-Chairman, DDA and other senior officials,'' tweeted Baijal after the meeting.

While appreciating the efforts made by different departments towards conservation of water and revival of water bodies in Delhi, the LG also emphasised upon the development and maintenance of watershed areas of water bodies for sustainable water recharge. ''The officials were also advised to timely complete the process of mapping and geo tagging of all remaining water bodies in Delhi,'' he said in a series of tweets.

For eliciting greater participation and ownership of the community in water conservation efforts, Baijal suggested making the project sites of rejuvenated water bodies an ''integral part of field visits by schoolchildren, besides developing these water bodies as tourist attractions by way of provision of basic amenities''.

Launched by the central government, the JSA focuses on five aspects -- water conservation and rainwater harvesting, renovation of traditional and water bodies, reuse of water and recharging of structures, watershed development, and intensive afforestation.

