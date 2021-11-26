Left Menu

MP: Debt-ridden man consumes poison with family in Bhopal; two dead

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:25 IST
MP: Debt-ridden man consumes poison with family in Bhopal; two dead
  • Country:
  • India

A debt-ridden man allegedly consumed poison along with four of his family members, of whom two have died in Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, police said on Friday.

The man, his wife and elder daughter survived the suicide bid, while his mother and younger daughter died, an official said.

The family took the extreme step by lacing cold drinks with poison and consuming them live on WhatsApp to their friends and relatives late on Thursday night, the official said. According to the police, the incident took place in Piplani area of the city, where Sanjeev Joshi (47), a mechanic, consumed poison with four of his family members.

“We are in the process of registering an FIR against half a dozen people for abetment of suicides, after recovering a suicide note from Joshi's house,'' additional superintendent of police (Bhopal City zone 2) Rajesh Singh Bhadoriya told PTI.

Joshi's mother Nandani (67) and younger daughter Poorvi (16) died during treatment at a hospital, while Joshi, his wife Archana (45) and elder daughter Grishma (19) were out of danger, inspector Ajay Nair of Piplani police station said.

The police were alerted by Joshi's acquaintances about the live suicide attempt, following which a team rushed to the scene and took the family to a hospital, he said.

The Joshis had first given poison to their dog that died, the official said.

ASP Bhadoriya said Joshi had taken loans from seven to eight people, but a widow and her daughter were bothering him for repayment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021