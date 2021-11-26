HC calls for response on plea to restore tomato unloading ground

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Market Management panel in Koyambedu wholesale market to submit their response by November 29, on a plea to restore the tomato unloading ground situated there.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave the direction, while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association, by its president A K Swaminathan.

The petition sought to quash the October 14, 2020 order of the Chief Administrator Officer of the CMDA Market Managing Committee, which closed the site and consequently prayed for a direction to him to permit the association members to use the ground for loading and unloading tomatoes.