Left Menu

HC calls for response on plea to restore tomato unloading ground

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 26-11-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 20:33 IST
HC calls for response on plea to restore tomato unloading ground
  • Country:
  • India

Chennai, Nov 26 (PTI): The Madras High Court on Friday directed the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority and the Market Management panel in Koyambedu wholesale market to submit their response by November 29, on a plea to restore the tomato unloading ground situated there.

Justice R Suresh Kumar gave the direction, while passing interim orders on a writ petition from the Thanthai Periyar Tomato Traders Association, by its president A K Swaminathan.

The petition sought to quash the October 14, 2020 order of the Chief Administrator Officer of the CMDA Market Managing Committee, which closed the site and consequently prayed for a direction to him to permit the association members to use the ground for loading and unloading tomatoes.

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production of ultra-pure Hydrogen

IIT Varanasi researchers develop India's first device for on-site production...

 India
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021